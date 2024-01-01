Monday, January 1, 2024, 18:41



A 46-year-old woman was rescued this Monday by emergency services after getting lost near the Sierra de Columbares in Murcia while hiking. The woman did not need medical assistance and was escorted to her vehicle.

112 received a call from the victim herself, around 4:35 p.m., in which the English-speaking hiker explained that she had gotten lost and did not know where she was after having started a route through the Sierra de Columbares. The woman indicated that she had left her vehicle in Puerto del Garruchal, that she had been walking for an hour and that she did not know where she was.

Local Police patrols, firefighters from the Murcia City Council's Fire Fighting and Rescue Service and environmental agents from the area went to the scene, while its location was obtained via mobile phone. Finally, around 5:55 p.m., the services participating in the search reported that they located the hiker and that they accompanied her to her vehicle.