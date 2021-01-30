The event took place at the descent of the Castillo de Tirieza, in La Parroquia (Lorca-VelezRubio road) Two firefighters in front of a rescue helicopter, in a file image. / 112

A hiker was injured this Saturday when she suffered a fall and dislocated her ankle on the way down from the Castillo de Tirieza, in La Parroquia (Lorca-VelezRubio road), Lorca. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the emergency services had to rescue the woman from an area with difficult access.

The Environmental Agent of the area, Volunteers from P. Civil de Lorca and P. Local de Lorca traveled to the place. In addition, the helicopter of the DG of Citizen Safety and Emergencies was activated with the Air Rescue Group of the Consortium for Fire Extinction and Rescue of the Region of Murcia, pending the intervention order of the Chief of Operations.