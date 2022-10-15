A 29-year-old woman had to be rescued this Saturday afternoon after her shoulder came off when she was hiking in the surroundings of Salto del Usero, in Bullas.

A call to the Emergency Coordination Center alerted, at 5:49 p.m., that the hiker was unable to move, so Civil Protection volunteers and agents of the Bullas Local Police were immediately mobilized, as well as the environmental agent from the town, who traveled to the area to reconnoiter the area. They found that rescue by land was unfeasible.

Thus, an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management was sent to the car park closest to Salto del Usero. Meanwhile, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies, based in Alcantarilla, with a rescue brigade from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium located and rescued the hiker and transferred her to the ambulance, whose health personnel attended ‘in situ’ and took her to the Northwest Regional Hospital in Caravaca.