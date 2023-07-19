Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 8:24 p.m.



Emergency services had to mobilize this Wednesday afternoon to rescue a family that had gone down to a beach in the La Azohía area, in Cartagena, but could not return.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received the call from one of the parents at 5:00 p.m. They warned that there were two adults and their son and that they were dehydrated. Also, one of them had hypoglycemia and could not continue walking.

Civil Protection of Cartagena by sea and by land and firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council immediately went to the place.

Three quarters of an hour later, Civil Protection reported that they had found the three family members, who had not eaten since the day before, and that the rescue by sea would not be necessary. After stabilizing the person affected by hypoglycemia, they accompanied the three to their vehicle.