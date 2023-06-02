Friday, June 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m.



Once again, the road that connects Yecla with the Alicante town of Villena became a trap for drivers who were trapped by the floods. In just 10 minutes of intense rainfall, up to 30 liters per square meter, the Villena highway was again flooded at various points on this regional communication route that connects the urban area of ​​Yecla with different industrial areas.

The worst was lived again at the height of the Las Teresas industrial estate where the accumulation of water completely flooded the road. One of the drivers had to be rescued by firefighters who, together with members of the Local Police, went to the area. The 78-year-old man was located with symptoms of hypothermia and later had to be transferred to the Virgen del Castillo hospital due to an anxiety attack.

Despite the fact that the road was a veritable swimming pool, the drivers tried to cross the flooded area and got stuck. The same thing happened at the connection of this regional highway with the national highway 344. Another large lagoon flooded this area of ​​the road and at least one vehicle was left in the middle of the water reservoir that was formed.

The storm, which was accompanied by continuous electrical discharges, discharged forcefully in the northeast area of ​​the municipality of Yecla with accumulated amounts of between 25 and 30 liters per square meter, according to data provided by ‘meteoaltiplano.com’.