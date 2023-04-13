Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 9:18 p.m.





A 40-year-old driver suffered a polycontusion when she suffered a traffic accident this Wednesday afternoon when she was driving through the Las Moreras tunnel, in Mazarrón. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the woman was trapped inside her vehicle and the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to free her.

Once released, a team of health workers from 061 treated her ‘in situ’ and transferred her to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena to receive medical attention. She also went to the place of the event, members of the Mazarrón Local Police.