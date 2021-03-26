The man, in his 60s, was taken to the Northwest hospital with polyconusions Image of the accident vehicle this Friday in Canara. / CEIS

The Emergency teams had to rescue this Friday a man, about 60 years old, who was injured when he gave several turns of the bell with his car in Canara, a district of Cehegín. The driver, for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle while traveling on the RM-20 and was trapped inside.

The Emergency Coordination Center received the notice at 11:34 am and mobilized firefighters, the Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit. After being rescued by the fire brigade, the paramedics managed to stabilize the wounded man and transferred him to the Northwest regional hospital with polyconclusions.