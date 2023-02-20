Emergency services have rescued a disabled person who was on the ground floor of a house, during the fire that broke out on the second floor of a duplex located in the Plaza Jacaranda area of ​​La Alberca.

The 1-1-2 received several calls reporting the incident at 4:14 p.m. In it, he warned that there was a lot of smoke on the upper floor of the house and that a disabled person was inside. Patrols from the Local Police, National Police and firefighters from the Murcia City Council Fire Fighting and Rescue Service were mobilized to the place.

At 4:20 p.m., the Local Police removed the people who were inside the house without regretting any injuries, while the firefighters remained at the scene to consider the fire extinguished.