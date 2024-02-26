With the promise of a good salary and a better life in Ecuador, A Colombian woman was deceived by a human trafficking network.

The woman was rescued thanks to one of her friends filing a complaint online. Colombia Migration, through the LibertApp application.

According to Migración Colombia, the victim received a job offer on WhatsApp to take care of adults.

The salary was attractive and expenses were covered. However, when he arrived in Ecuador, the captors They took her to live in a parking lot and they restricted his food.

One of the woman's friends decided to file a complaint with Migration Colombia, through an application called LibertApp that the entity has.

“On February 19, the Human Rights Observation Group of Migration Colombia received the report of the case, forwarding it to the Judicial Police Group, who coordinated with the Ecuadorian counterpart authorities for his rescue, which was achieved on February 22, 2024,” said the director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García Manosalva.

And he added that This February 26, she was repatriated through the Rumichaca Land Migration Control Post and received by the entities of the Municipal Committees to Fight Human Trafficking to activate the Care and Protection route, for the restoration of their Rights.

What is LibertApp and how does it work?

This is the app's panic button.

LibertApp is an application to report cases of human trafficking. The platform was developed with technical support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and funding from the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) of the United States Department of State.

According to a statement from the International Organization for Migration, the application has a panic button which immediately sends the basic data of the complainant and their location in real time to the Anti-Human Trafficking Operational Center -COAT-.

In addition to the complaint, The application has data from Colombian consulates in different countries and it is educational, since it explains the forms of human trafficking.

LibertApp can be downloaded for free from Android and IOS platforms from anywhere in the world. Additionally, it can be used in Spanish or English.

