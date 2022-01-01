Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium have rescued a cat that had fallen into an irrigation pond in Lo Peña, San Javier municipality.

The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 12:39 pm. reporting the incident. San Javier Civil Protection, a Local Police patrol and firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium were dispatched to the site to be able to rescue the feline.