The woman was transferred to the Santa Lucía Hospital with strong hypothermia



The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received calls at 6:33 p.m. informing that a 34-year-old woman He had deviated from a route that he was following along with six other canoeists who had left the Cartagena Regatta Club in the direction of the Azohía.

The following means assigned to the Copla Plan were immediately sent: A Mimosa boat (Red Cross); an Athena boat (Red Cross); a Calíope boat (Salvamento Marítimo), a Civil Protection unit from Cartagena; the Fire Department of the Firefighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061.

The woman was located by firefighters from the Cartagena City Council at 8:14 p.m. Once attended ‘in situ’, she was transferred in the Mobile Emergency Unit to the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena with a strong hypothermia.