A man had to be transferred by helicopter to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia after suffering an accident in La Manga this Saturday at noon. According to sources close to the case, the wounded man, a resident of Madrid and in his 50s, jumped headfirst into the water in an area barely half a meter deep.

The events took place around two in the afternoon in the Puerto Mayor area, in San Javier. The man was enjoying the day with family and friends in a boat when he jumped into the water and was injured. According to the sources, at first he did not feel his legs or arms, which triggered the alerts. Later, the man regained sensation in his limbs.

A friend of his, a nurse, helped him to reach the shore and they notified 112. The first to attend to the wounded man was a lifeguard from San Javier and the helicopter of the General Directorate of Emergencies was quickly notified given the difficult access by vehicle to the area. In addition, local police from San Javier traveled to the place to contain the influx of other bathers.