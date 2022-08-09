A 28-year-old hiker was rescued in good condition this Tuesday in the Cabo Tiñoso area, in Cartagena, after being lost for more than two hours. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia, the woman was lost around 5:00 p.m. A Cartagena Civil Protection boat participated in the search operation, which searched for her along the entire area, several Cartagena Fire Department units, which combed the area, and a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies.

After 7:00 p.m., a person alerted 112 by phone that, while sailing in a kayak, he located the girl asking for help on some rocks. This person picked her up and left her in Cala Cerrada in perfect health.