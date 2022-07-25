A 25-year-old man had to be rescued this Monday in Santiago de la Ribera after suffering heat stroke while bathing on the beach. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call at 6:47 p.m. warning that the young man had difficulty getting out of the water and was in danger of drowning. The members of the Infomur Plan in the area managed to rescue him and verified that his vital signs were normal, although the young man was very dizzy.

An ambulance from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene and treated the injured person, who had to be transferred to Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital with heat stroke caused by high temperatures.