Saturday, July 22, 2023, 1:46 p.m.



Salvage personnel had to rescue a 20-year-old young man this Saturday who had entered the sea in Cala Cortina, in Cartagena, during the early hours of the morning and with whom his friends had lost contact. The boy, who had ingested alcohol, went into the water around five in the morning. When his friends lost sight of him, they alerted 112 that they had no news of him.

The firefighters who went to the place could not locate the young man from the ground, so a boat had to be used to help him. Once on the beach, the toilets who went to the cove treated him for moderate alcohol poisoning.