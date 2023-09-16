Recently, the rescue of 85 migrants undocumented immigrants of Venezuelan nationality. This dramatic event took place in two residences located in the Santa Águeda neighborhood, in the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico state.

His rescue was carried out by the Public Security and Traffic Directorate of Ecatepec, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico and the National Guard. All acted in response to a search warrant issued by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

They broke into the homes, revealing a distressing scene: dozens of migrants crowded in precarious conditions. Among those rescued, stand out ten minorsincluding a baby only 8 months old, in addition to 21 women and 54 men.

6 Mexican alleged human traffickers fall

However, the operation not only led to the rescue of migrants in a vulnerable situation, but also resulted in the arrest of six individuals of Mexican nationalitywho now face accusations related to the human trafficking.

Both the detainees and the group of migrants were transferred to the offices of the Public Ministry agency of the Attorney General’s Office, where an exhaustive analysis of their legal situation will be carried out.

The director of the Ecatepec police, César de Jesús García Pacheco, gave details of the successful operation and highlighted the importance of collaboration between municipal, state and federal authorities. During the joint operation, five men and one woman were arrested at the scene.