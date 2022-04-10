Oaxaca.- A total of 61 migrants, including nine minors, were rescued by elements of the National Migration Institute (INM), after they were detected inside a box and trailer cabin in the state of Oaxaca.

The INM reported that the undocumented immigrants were located harassing in overcrowded conditions in a trailer when it was passing through San Pedro Tapanatepec, Oaxaca, in the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec on the border with Chiapas.

The rescue was carried out in cooperation with elements of National Guard (GN), Secretary of the Navy (Semar), and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), after the unit was stopped for a review.

The noises inside the cabin alerted the officers and after opening the doors, 52 women and men were located, as well as nine unaccompanied minors.

Of this group of migrants, 33 men, six women and six infants of Guatemalan nationality were identified; six men and three women of Cuban origin; a woman, two men and two minors from El Salvador, as well as a Honduran man and a child.

After this event, the driver, his companion and the truck were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding proceedings.