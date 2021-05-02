Five Argentine women and a baby were rescued from a human trafficking organization that operated in the city of Potosí, in Bolivia, after which the owner of the brothel and his wife were detained.

As reported by the portal The Tribune, the Complex Crimes Investigations and Judicial Procedures Unit “Salta”, of the National Gendarmerie, carried out the investigation that ended with the arrest of the owners of the Casa Blanca brothel, in Potosí, where women from Salta arrived in some cases deceived and in others by force.

Local security forces learned of the situation after one of the captive women hide a cell phone and communicate with his family in Salta.

Immediately afterwards, his relatives contacted the gendarmes, who informed the Federal Fiscal Unit in charge of Francisco Santiago Snopek, together with his assistant prosecutor Roxana Gual.

Thus, Gendarmería personnel maintained contact with the young mother and, through geolocation, managed to locate exactly where she was in the neighboring country.

According to El Tribuno, on Thursday one of the victims contacted the National Gendarmerie to notify him that He had achieved eloping with two more victims and their baby. Monitored by the uniformed men, the Salteñas went to the bus terminal to travel to Villazón, Bolivia, with the intention of crossing the international border of Paso La Quiaca.

The prosecutor Snopek and his assistant prosecutor, Roxana Gual, coordinated the actions with the Argentine consul in that city, Gabriela Gilistro, while there were also negotiations with the National Directorate of Migration for their repatriation, which took place on Thursday in hours of the night.

“Prosecutor Snopek thanked the intervention of the International Coordination areas, as well as Protex, led by the prosecutor Alejandra Mángano, who worked side by side with the Salta Fiscal Unit in order to rescue and repatriate the victims of trafficking. Finally, he reported that the five women and the rescued minor are assisted by the Office for the Rescue of Victims of Trafficking, of the provincial government, “they stated from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

