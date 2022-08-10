About 4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia, where they were bred to later be sold to laboratories who work in the pharmaceutical industry. The dogs were taken to shelters where they will receive veterinary care, be vaccinated and then put up for adoption.

Shelters from South Elgis, Illinois, to Pittsburgh have joined the cause and will house some of the animals rescued from the Envigo RMS LLC hatchery, where the puppies were kept.

(You may be interested in: Beagle Gate: the ‘horrible experiments’ with dogs denounced in the US).

The dogs were raised in terrible conditions to be delivered to pharmaceutical companies.

“It’s going to take 60 days to get all these animals out, and we’re going to work with our shelter and rescue partners. from across the country to finally get these dogs a loving home”, commented Kitty Block, president and CEO of the US Humane Society.

In May of this year, the company Envigo RMS LLC received a lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice for violation of the Animal Welfare Law at the Cumberland, Virginia facility.

(Read: The macabre experiment with a baby that caused phobias for life).

Parent company Inotiv Inc said in June it would close the venue. However, Envigo reached an agreement with the Government without paying a single fine.

Government inspectors found that beagles were being slaughtered at that kennel, instead of being examined, when they had a condition that could be easily treated. In addition, nursing mothers were denied food.

(Also: The cruelest experiments carried out in history).

The food these animals were fed was full of worms, mold, and feces. In a period of eight weeks, 25 puppies died from being exposed to the coldthe Humane Society said in a statement.

More news

Trump refused to answer questions in subpoena before New York prosecutor

Joe Biden renews aid to Colombia to fight drug trafficking

She talked about her divorce on TikTok and her husband killed her

Trends WEATHER