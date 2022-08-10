About 4,000 dogs of the beagle breed were rescued from a facility in Virginia that raised them to later be sold to laboratories that work in the pharmaceutical industry. The dogs are being taken to shelters where they will be given veterinary care, vaccinated and later put up for adoption.

Shelters from South Elgis, Illinois, to Pittsburgh They have joined the cause and will house some of the animals rescued from the hatchery Envigo RMS LLCwhere the puppies were.

(You may be interested in: Beagle Gate: the ‘horrible experiments’ with dogs denounced in the US)

“We are going to take 60 days to get all these animals outand we will work with

our partners at shelters and rescues across the country to finally get these dogs loving homes,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the US Humane Society.

In May of this year, the company Envigo RMS LLC was sued by the United States Department of Justice for violation of the Animal Welfare Law at the Cumberland, Virginia facility.

(Read: The macabre experiment with a baby who caused phobias for life)

The parent company Inotiv Inc He said in June that he would close the place. However, I envy reached an agreement with the Government without paying a single fine.



Government inspectors found that beagles at this kennel were killed, rather than examined, when they had a condition that could be easily treated. In addition, nursing mothers were denied food.

(Also: The cruelest experiments carried out in history)

The food these animals were fed was full of worms, mold, and feces. In a period of eight weeks, 25 puppies died from being exposed to the coldthe Humane Society said in a statement.