He operational that authorities from the state of Guanajuato have implemented to locate 23 people kidnapped in the neighboring state of San Luis Potosí allowed today the discovery and rescue of 35 migrants in an unpopulated area.

The rescue of the 35 migrants was announced by the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of the state of Guanajuato through its social networks, where it posted a series of photographs taken from the air.

It should be remembered that just this morning Miguel Gallegos Cepeda, Spokesman for the Secretary of Public Security of the State (SSPE) of San Luis Potosi reported on the implementation of an operation in conjunction with the Guanajuato authorities to locate the tourists from the municipality of San Felipe.

Four helicopters would be participating in the operation, two from San Luis Potosí and two from Guanajuato, the latter being the ones that managed to locate 35 migrants today, without the exact point of their location being revealed so far. See also MLB: Giancarlo Stanton goes for the feat of 400 home runs for life in the Major Leagues

“35 migrants, apparently Central Americans, are located and rescued, thanks to the support sent by helicopters from @seguridadgto from @gobiernogto and after search work in San Luis Potosí,” was the brief message that was posted on the SSP’s social networks From guanajuato.

It should be remembered that according to what was indicated this morning by the authorities of San Luis Potosí, The 21 tourists from Guanajuato have not yet been located, nor the two drivers of the automotive units in which they were transported from Guanajuato to the state of Coahuila.

Despite these statements, Eduardo Maldonado García, mayor of the municipality of San FelipeGuanajuato, also told Milenio today that he is in constant communication with the families of the tourists who were kidnapping and extortion victims in the state of San Luis Potosí and confirmed that they were released yesterday afternoon.

He also added that according to the call he had this morning, the travelers today would be able to reach their destination: the Coahuila border with the United States where to they are going to look for a job. See also 38 missing after shipwreck off Florida coast

It should be noted that this information has not been confirmed by the authorities of the state of Guanajuato or the state of San Luis Potosí.

following this kidnapping Other acts of violence committed in San Luis Potosi lands have been revealed, such as the robbery of which 16 more tourists who were traveling from the State of Mexico to Coahuila were victims, also through the federal highway 57 where the tourists from Guanajuato were deprived of their liberty.