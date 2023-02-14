Reynosa.-Three women who had been kidnapped were rescued after a confrontation recorded in the main breach of the La Retama ejido, in reynosa.

Elements of the State Guard supported an investigation by the Investigative Ministerial Police, derived from the complaint of plagiarism of womenwhen they came across armed men who attacked the officers, leaving several vehicles with weapons abandoned.

The victims said they had been deprived of their liberty since February 4, for which the support of the medical unit was requested to review their health condition.

On the run, the armed subjects They left five vehicles abandoned, including a KIA Sportage truck, a Hyundai Accent car, a GMC Yukon Denali truck, another Ford Explorer and a Buick Century, all of recent models.

Within the units, the state agents They located six tactical ballistic vests, seven accessories with magazine holders, one leg with magazine holder, three firearms, 63 magazines for weapons, and 1,598 working cartridges.

We recommend you read:

The motor units were insured and were made available to the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office, so that the Public Ministry could order the proceedings in order to collect clues, fingerprints and evidence.