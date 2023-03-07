Oaxaca.- A total of 11 people were rescued from a care center against addictions in San Martin Mexicapan, Oaxaca After identifying that they were victims of cruel and degrading treatment, he released the State Attorney General’s Office.

According to what was reported by the agency. The rescue of the 12 people occurred after a search of a property in the aforementioned town.

In the place, 11 victims were found who reported being victims of various abuses. Among them, a minor, an older adult and a person with a disability were identified.

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office He announced that the search was carried out as a follow-up to an investigation into the denunciation of possible crimes committed in a center against addictions.

The operation was carried out by elements of the State Investigation Agency, who also acted in coordination with DIF Oaxaca personnel.