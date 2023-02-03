Yesterday afternoon they gave us the exclusive that the request for expulsion from the party of Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, current coordinator of the tricolor senators who has had strong differences with the president of the PRI CEN, Alejandro, was made by the National Political Council of the PRI. ‘Alito’ Moreno.

What they told us was that the request for the expulsion of Osorio Chong was made by the leader of the Territorial Movement, Eruviel Alonso during the session of the National Political Council and that it would have been referred to the Partisan Justice Commission where the corresponding process will continue.

We personally know the Tabasco politician Eruviel Alonso very well, he has great moral quality and loyalty to the PRI, surely the request he made against Osorio Chong is well supported. Also, it should be noted that it takes character to do it, so he is serious, keep an eye on him.

It is evident that the fact that the coordinator of the PRI senators, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, has left the Plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Group to avoid receiving the party’s national president, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, caused annoyance and indignation among many PRI members.

For now, there is already talk of a possible meeting between ‘Alito’ Moreno and Osorio Chong in the coming days, what is a reality is that the CEN of the PRI will have the expulsion request ready and in process in case they need it. We believe that this could calm the waters within the party, because it sends a strong message, in fact, it is a blow to the table that reverberates throughout the country, so be very attentive.

National

The coordinator of the federal deputies of Morena, Ignacio “Nacho” Mier, showed tremendous political muscle, who managed to get the main candidates for the presidency of the Republic to attend the Plenary Meeting of the Parliamentary Group, to whom he raised his hand.

The Plenary Meeting of Morena led by Ignacio Mier had as guest of honor for the opening the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; the second to attend was the federal deputy of the PT, Gerardo Fernández Noroña; followed by the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The last to participate was the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who also took the recognition “love with love is paid”, the same one that was sent to AMLO. Nacho Mier stressed that the foreign minister is a man of his word and has international recognition. At the end, hands together and up.

Definitely the attendance of the ‘candidates’ represents support for the coordinator of the federal deputies of Morena, Ignacio Mier, who continues to become one of the main political operators of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and one of the most trusted, at the level of a ‘consigliere’. You have to follow him closely, because he brings the agenda of the National Palace.

Schedule

Today begins the exhibition “The Great Force of Mexico” of the Ministry of National Defense in the Government Palace, it will remain open to the public until next Sunday, February 5. Without a doubt, it is a very interesting event, there are even helicopters on display.

This Friday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya at 10:00 a.m. will lead the opening of the event that will be held on the same esplanade of the Government Palace in Culiacán. The general public has been invited to attend the military exhibition as a family.

Political Memory

“If you want to make enemies, try to change something”: Woodrow Wilson.

