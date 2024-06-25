Juarez City.- The Women’s Prosecutor’s Office, Northern Zone, requests the collaboration of citizens to identify the lifeless body of a woman who was located last Saturday, June 22, in Ciudad Juárez.

The body was found at the intersection of Gilberto Ribera and Faustino Romero streets in the town of San Agustín.

As particular signs, the female with dark skin, has long, dark brown hair, brown eyes, indeterminate age and complexion, various tattoos on different parts of the body, among them, a monkey sticking out its tongue, the figure of a rose , flower tattoo on the back and a tattoo on the right arm with the legend karma, among others.

She was wearing jeans, white sports sneakers, a black blouse with the legend “Atletic,” a cherry-colored bra, black socks, a brown belt, and a black sash.

For any information that helps determine the identity of the body, please go to the facilities of the Specialized Women’s Prosecutor’s Office located on Zaragoza Boulevard #672 in the Salvárcar neighborhood, or call 629-33-00 extension 50802.