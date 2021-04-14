Following the revelation of Clarion on the return to the operation of the Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner, under the orbit of the Presidency of the Nation and with own budget, the opposition asked the Government for information in Congress.

Deputies from Juntos por el Cambio presented a request for interpellation to the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and to Julio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency, due to the lack of information on the functions and budget items of the body reopened by the national government, which used to be a stronghold for the K.

Led by Sebastian Salvador (UCR Buenos Aires), reported in a statement that they found out “through the Official Gazette” and defined the Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner as “an organism of the Kirchnerist militancy, which functioned during the presidency of Cristina Fernández as La Cámpora bunker“.

“We observe that this body will depend on the General Secretariat of the Presidency and will have its own budget for its operation,” Salvador added.

Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner on the corner of Juncal and Pellegrini. Photo Maxi Failla.

“The illogical is that functions are not detailed or activities that the Casa Néstor Kirchner is going to develop or the budget items that it will use for its operation, “questioned the Buenos Aires deputy in the statement.

In addition, he said that the project insists on interpellations to Cafiero and Vitobello so that “they inform and publicly respond what would be the activities, relationships or organizations for the body and what will your political goals be“.

The initiative was accompanied by legislators Fabio Quetglas, Claudia Najul, Lidia Ascarate, Ximena García, Estela Regidor, Luis Pastori, José Ricardo, Jorge Enriquez, Alberto Aseff, Hernán Berisso, Alicia Terada, Karina Banfi, Adriana Cáceres, Virginia Cornejo, Héctor Stefani, Mario Arce, Alejandro Cacace, Gerardo Cipolini, Diego Mestre, Gabriela Lena, Marín Grande and Federico Zamarbide.

Casa Grande Néstor Kirchner

Decree 226/21 was published on Wednesday, March 31, signed by Alberto Fernández and which guaranteed the necessary structure for the Casa Patria Grande Néstor Carlos Kirchner to function again, under the orbit of the Presidency of the Nation.

It’s about the old and luxurious retreat house, in Carlos Pellegrini 1289, which functioned since its creation in 2011, during the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, as the base of operations for La Cámpora, which installed a militant school K.

After being renamed in the government of Mauricio Macri as Creative House of the South, recovered its original name in the presidency of Fernández, who with that decree formed its organizational structure.

Although it is already contemplated within the 2021 budget structure since the end of last year, the decree finishes shaping an area that is in charge of Matías Capeluto, a 34-year-old who was appointed as CEO on June 25, 2020.

Political scientist at the University of Buenos Aires, he spent the last few years studying Latin American issues and militant in Red Por Buenos Aires, an interblock founded in 2018 by Felipe Solá, Facundo Moyano, Victoria Donda and the Evita Movement.

The 2021 Budget does not distinguish how much money is being transferred to the Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner for the fulfillment of its functions.

However, in the recent decree, it stands out that “the expenditure required to comply with this measure will be covered with budget credits assigned to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Nation “.

