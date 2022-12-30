Mexico.- Chancellor operators Marcelo Ebrard and the senator Ricardo Monreal blamed the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgador, of the excesses committed to promote the presidential aspiration of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Despite the differences within the party due to the massive display of billboards throughout the country, and the criticism from abroad, the Morenista national leadership has remained silent.

“One of the people who has the greatest responsibility in this is Mario Delgadowe asked him last August for clear rules, to gather all the applicants, but we have not seen any call, no rule. The rule is that there are no rules“said Senator malu michercoordinator of the Marcelo Ebrard structure.

“On the basis that there are no rules, Let everyone do what they can and what they want.. It is necessary that Mario and the National Committee of Morena take the reins and lay the foundations of legality and rules of fair play, and we do not reproduce what did so much damage to Mexico “.

Even on December 11, in Nuevo León, Ebrard gave Delgado a proposal to set rules to ensure even competition.

However, days later the leader argued that he agreed with some requests, but there was no date to sit down to talk.

The morenistas warn that before public opinion they are showing inconsistency with what President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fought for 30 years: the excesses of power.

They remembered that when Enrique Pena Nieto He was Governor and aspired to the Presidency, Morena evidenced the waste of the PRI member in billboards and simulated propaganda, and now they commit the same irregularities.

Daniel Sibaja, a Mexican congressman and part of Ebrard’s team, warned that Morena is “peñatizing”and regretted that it is the morenistas themselves who show the waste.

“Beyond level ground, there has to be fair play and that the militancy be the one to decide. What they are doing is betray the principles of Morenaof carrying out covert propaganda,” he claimed.

“What difference is there between the billboards that spread Peña and the notes that were paid to promote him? We told the leadership, but he has kicked the boat for a long time, and we do not want to think that it is a clever plan.”

With this, he argued, Morena will not have the face to denounce excesses in 2023 committed by the PRI Governors of the State of Mexico and Coahuila to promote dolphins.

The morenistas challenged the federal deputies who promote billboards to make transparent the alleged fund they created to finance the campaign of the Head of Government.

Sibaja warned that this propaganda is part of a national strategy to position the official, and that it includes the new Social Communication Law so that public servants can promote themselves without violating the electoral norm.

accuse charged

Alejandro Rojas, operator of Ricardo Monreal, also held President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responsible for generating an uneven floor, for this reason, he considered, Delgado is not interested in generating conditions of equity.

“Mario Delgado is clearly charged towards Claudia, as well as the CEN and the state committees. They are even in charge of artificially inflating her, regardless of whether they put her aspiration at risk,” he accused.

“From the National Palace, the succession is being controlled, indicating who they should be and allowing public resources and positions to be used to carry out those anticipated campaigns that, in any democratic country, would have already been sanctioned,” he said.

Ana Gómez, coordinator of Morena in the Aguascalientes Congress and operator of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, said that all applicants must respect the times and the law.

“It is time for the leadership to take care of the process, the President made it clear that it was a matter of Morena. The leadership must call for restraint, but above all for equity,” he said.

