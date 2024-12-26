They report to the National Police the statements of a Vox councilor in Guadalajara for “inciting hatred”

The municipalist group AIKE (You have to love Guadalajara) in the City Council of this city has filed a complaint with the National Police against the Councilor for Social Services in the Guadalajara City Council, Eva Henche, following her statements at the Municipal Plenary Session held on the 29th. November.

“As a consequence of the promotion of massive and uncontrolled illegal immigration, the streets of our towns and neighborhoods have been filled with insecurity,” said the Vox councilor at that time during the debate of one of the motions that had been presented, related with 25N, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In Guadalajara, the PP governs thanks to the support of Vox, the political group to which Eva Henche belongs, known at the start of the legislature for her threat to break the pact between both parties and present herself as a non-attached councilor. Something that finally did not comply and today occupies one of the seats of the local government of Guadalajara.

According to Aike, “in his turn to speak, as the only argument he held immigration responsible for the murders and violence suffered by women,” so before the celebration of the last Plenary Session of the year that will take place this Friday, December 27, the municipal group has made the decision to denounce the Councilor for Social Services and Migration “for her racist comments.”

The complaint has been filed at the Guadalajara National Police Station, based on article 510 of the Penal Code, which establishes in our country prison sentences and fines for those people who publicly encourage, promote or directly incite hatred, hostility, discrimination. or violence against a group, a part of it or against a specific person due to their membership in it for racist reasons.

AIKE councilor Susana Martínez assures that “the councilor’s statements contained explicit messages of intolerance and racism, associating immigration and gender violence” that they point out “as the only ones responsible for the insecurity and violence suffered by women in our society. people who come from other places.”

Previously, these racist and xenophobic comments were brought to this week’s Board of Spokespersons by AIKE. The only thing that was obtained in response, Martínez points out, from the Government team and the PP mayor Ana Guarinos was the “total passivity and normalization of this type of statements.”

“Hate messages cannot be spread from institutions, that is why we have decided to denounce these interventions, we cannot allow institutions to be filled with hatred and racism, becoming a dumping ground where anything and any atrocity can be said. hoax or prejudice is legitimized,” declares the AIKE councilor.

In his opinion, “it is worrying that the head of the Social Services area of ​​the Guadalajara City Council, someone who works with migrant and vulnerable populations, makes these types of statements. The mayor cannot allow hate speeches and messages, racist comments to be shared in the plenary session, within a democratic institution, using public resources, since it seriously harms the institutions, the most basic democratic principles and citizen coexistence. ”, concludes Martínez.

The PSOE will request the disapproval of the mayor

“Tomorrow, we are going to ask Ms. Guarinos if she supports the racist statements of her Councilor for Social Services and Immigration, Eva Henche; a hate speech that he expressed in the last plenary session on November 29, and that cannot be allowed in an administration,” announced the PSOE spokesperson in the City Council, Lucía de Luz, who has announced that the Henche’s disapproval.

It will be asked through a question since she considers that the councilor’s statements “are intolerable, worrying and shameful and have no place in an institution like the Guadalajara City Council, where human rights must be respected.”