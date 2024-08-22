On Thursday, August 22, the Embassy of Argentina in Venezuela reported the theft of $90,000 from his bank account to authorities in Caracas, a source told CNN.

Immediately after detecting the alleged theft, the diplomatic state entity contacted the bank and requested an explanation in this regard. Subsequently, the theft was formalized. corresponding complaint.

This incident occurs in the context of political tensions in the relationship between the governments of Argentina and Venezuela. Over the past few months, the presidents of both countries, Javier Milei and Nicolas Maduro, have exchanged negative epithets since the result of the Venezuelan presidential elections.

Argentine Embassy in Caracas. Photo:Private Archive Share

As part of the escalation of mutual hostility, Maduro withdrew his diplomatic corps from Buenos Aires and ordered the exit from the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, in retaliation against seven Latin American countries that questioned his electoral victory according to the National Electoral Council.

Currently, the Embassy houses Six Venezuelan opponents seeking to leave the country. The Argentine government has requested the necessary safe-conduct passes for these individuals, but so far they have not been issued.

In addition, Brazil is in charge of the custody of the aforementioned entity and the opponents. Also, 22 countries and the European Union They have issued a joint statement urging Venezuela to allow asylum seekers to leave Venezuelan territory.

Presidential elections in Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro. Photo:EFE Share

According to the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), Nicolas Maduro was the winner of the 2024 presidential election. Their records indicate that the current president obtained the 51.20% of the votes, against 44.2% for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

With 80 percent of the tables counted, the CNE stated that Maduro obtained 5,150,092 votes, while González received 4,445,978, equivalent to 44.2 percent of the votes.

Since then, complaints have been filed by the opposition about irregularities in the process of transmitting voting data. Several countries around the world do not recognise Maduro’s victory and a wave of international indignation has been created.

Opposition candidate María Corina Machado claimed González’s victory and said that the opposition candidate had obtained 70 percent of the votes during the election day. “We know what happened in Venezuela and that the people voted for change. Today we defeated them with votes throughout Venezuela,” he said at a press conference.

