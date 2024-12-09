The Casa del Rey antiques business has suffered a blow that is very difficult to overcome. According to what its manager, Roberto Pérez, has reported, on the night of November 30, his ‘stand’ at Feriarte, in Ifema, suffered a ‘visit’ from an organized group. At least two people participated in the attack, fracturing the displays with a screwdriver, according to police sources.

A first estimate speaks of around 400,000 euros in the value of the jewelry and luxury watches that the thieves took. It was at night, before the start of the last day, which fell on a Saturday and in the facilities of pavilion 8 of the Madrid Fair.

«It is quite sad news. On the last day of the fair, some characters came in and stole our three display cases with a hammer and stole all the jewelry, all the watches, all the effort of a year. “We are a little perplexed,” explains the victim in a video uploaded to the Casa del Rey channel. The National Police He is already working on the investigation of this case.

«We don’t really understand what’s happening. Security and alarms fail, everything fails. Nobody explains anything. An absolute confusion in all aspects. Why are all these gangs of thieves caught 100,000 times and thrown out onto the street? We feel totally unprotected. Sometimes, bad people are more defensible than hard-working people,” the merchant complains, through tears.









«I have always thought why rapists, thieves and murderers are let loose. I don’t blame the judges but those who make the laws. I am the fourth generation and my family has always been governed by good work and human quality, honesty. But things are difficult to accept in many ways. The only thing we have left is God,” he says.