For now, Nintendo's path is most uncertain, given that we have few games announced by the Japanese company, taking into account Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door. This lack of games has made fans think that the announcement of Switch 2 may be close, and although it may not arrive in the 2024it is possible that its official reveal event will take place much earlier than expected, as it seems that it will be at a crucial stage of the year.

There have been recent date changes, as there is talk that the console was scheduled to arrive this year, but that internally it has been delayed for a specific reason, this is to offer a robust catalog of games so that the customer has options when purchasing the device. The information that was said would come from three sources from different continents, mentioning that some development companies are already creating games for the new device at this time.

However, this is going to stop people from learning about the console, and the insider user known as Lippe in the world of the internet, has mentioned that the revelation could take place within a couple of more months, we are specifically talking about June. But that's not all, since this will supposedly happen after a company live in April, something that could make sense, after just in February Nintendo It will not have a presence, beyond its partners who will show some video games.

Something that has also been strongly marked is the release of a new live video of the indieworld, space in which independent developers announce their upcoming projects, some highly anticipated and others that have never been seen by fans. This will make fans expect announcements like Hollow Knight: Silksonga title that has not shown any progress, to the point that a cancellation is suspected that some hope will not happen.

For now, all of this remains rumors, so take the information with a grain of salt.

Via: Gamerant

Editor's note: Not long ago we had been told that the reveal would take place during GDC, so I think many people are going to be confused by all the reports. The best thing will be to no longer believe in speculation, and for Nintendo itself to tell us about its next device.