Nuevo León.- News media of New Lion report that was shot to death he Director of the Municipal Police of Linareslieutenant Gabriel Solano Gonzalez.

In it attemptperpetrated by a group of armed menit is said that apparently his wife and also your 5 month old baby.

Media outlets such as SDP Noticias, 24 Horas and Milenio reported on this attack and that it occurred in the streets of the colony Miguel Hidalgoin Linares.

Preliminary versions indicate that it was a direct attackat about 20:30 hours approximately.

Apparently Gabriel Solano and his family were in a vanwhen they were fired upon from another moving vehicle.

To the place police elements came of various corporations and aid bodiesand at the moment no further details were given.

Antecedent

The media remember that a month ago two gunmen fired at the Linares Municipal Police buildingcausing only damage.