In Tapachula, ChiapasThey were kidnapped 95 migrants originating from Ecuador; The alleged captors have already contacted the victims' relatives to demand money in exchange for releasing them; The military is already looking for them.

According to William Murillo, from the organization “1800 Migrant”, The events were recorded on Thursday morning, hours after the group of migrants left the city of Tapachula.

The first reports indicated that it was a group of armed men who took the migrants, and later called their relatives and demanded money in exchange for their release.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don't miss our LATEST NEWS

For their part, and unofficially, residents of the Ocozocoautla municipality (Coita) reported that a group of armed individuals passed by on board six trucks in which several people cried out for help.

After these events, it was said, unofficially, that the victims could be the kidnapped migrants, since this event was recorded during the night, hours after the kidnapping.

Military searches for kidnapped migrants

Local media detailed that there is already a military operation to search and rescue the 95 Ecuadorian migrants who were reported kidnapped.

Elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard (GN), state police and agents of the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) participate in the deployment and take place primarily in the Puerto Madero community, in the vicinity of the Ampliación San Benito neighborhood.

However, after surrounding a warehouse where the victims were suspected to be, the elements were unable to locate the migrants.

While the National Migration Institute (Inami) reported that they have already managed to locate 19 foreigners and put them under protection, while the search for the rest continues.