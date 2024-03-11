At the last minute they report the disappearance of journalist Jaime Barrera Rodríguezwho works for Televisa Guadalajara and on social networks it is shared that not even his co-workers, friends and family know anything about him.

Jaime Barrera Rodríguez is host of the nightly newscast on Televisa Guadalajara. His daughter Itzul Barrera and family are desperate because they know absolutely nothing about him.

In 'X', Itzul Barrera, daughter of Jaime Barrera, mentions that the last time they saw their father was this afternoon around 2:00 p.m. just as they were leaving their offices in Televisa Guadalajara.

On social networks Televisa Guadalajaraalso in those of family and friends of Jaime Barrera Images of him are spread, a telephone number is noted for any information about his whereabouts.

According to unofficial information obtained by DEBATE about the case of Jaime Barrera, the following was obtained:

“We can comment that there is already an approach between the agency and their relatives; based on the information that may arise and respecting the seriousness of the issue, we would be in a position to report on it.”