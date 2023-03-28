“Disappeared in Tamaulipas Collective Love” locate human remains in clandestine grave

Ciudad Juárez: There are at least 39 deaths in facilities of the National Institute of Migration

Monterrey, Nuevo León.-A under 13 years old is wanted by the authorities after her disappearance was reported after leaving her home in Colonia Los Pilares, in Salinas Victoria.

The young woman is called Beatriz Martinez Jimenez.

The State Prosecutor’s Office launched an urgent search file, Because of his age, he is in imminent danger.

The document states that the minor has curly black hair, is dark, robust and is 1.65 meters tall.

As a particular sign, it is mentioned that he has a stain-like line on his nose.

The relatives could not provide the clothing that the minor was wearing at that time.

#report #disappearance #teenager #Salinas #Victoria