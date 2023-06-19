The mission’s two-hour delay triggered the first alarm signals. The US Coast Guard is leading the rescue efforts. According to ‘OceanGate’, the company that manages the submersible, another similar vehicle will join the search work.

The Titanic is back in the news. This time hand in hand with the disappearance of a small submersible used to visit its remains, located in the North Atlantic. The American guard, in charge of watching over the area where the shipwreck site is located, reported to the English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ that the boat had five people on board.

It’s a statement, Ocean Gatewhich manages the submarine, said it was “deeply grateful for the extensive assistance” they have “received from various government agencies and deep-sea companies” in their “efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible”.

“Our entire focus is on the submersible crew members and their families,” the company said.

OceanGate organizes guided tours to the exact location of the ruins of the ocean liner. On this occasion, the travel plan contemplated the development of an eight-day excursion. The group charges an estimated price of $250,000 to tourists and scientists who request their services.

Canadian news channel ‘CBC’ reported about the first alarm signals that were experienced on the ship that transports the submersible. The leader of the group that owns the said vessel, Mi’sel Joe, said that concern gripped everyone when the mission was delayed a couple of hours on Sunday night. The businessman also stressed that another submersible was on its way from the United States to help in the search efforts.

Obsession with the Titanic

Speaking to ‘The Guardian’, the founder of ‘OceanGate’, Stockton Rush, pointed out that many of his clients have an unparalleled obsession with the site of the most famous shipwreck in modern history. A need that your company satisfies by offering them a unique tour through small windows and high-definition cameras.

According to Rush, the current landscape of underwater debris is a combination of metal and the aquatic species that made the giant mounds of the Titanic their home. Also arousing curiosity is the enormous amount of personal effects scattered around the area, belonging to the passengers of the first and only voyage of the ocean liner.

The immersion in the two sections that make up the area of ​​the accident clarifies issues such as the way of life of the people at the beginning of the century, the key moments of the sinking, the distribution of the boat, the clothes that many of the victims wore on the night of tragedy, among others.

The task of protecting the wreckage of the liner

Contrary to those who consider the place an attraction, several actions have been taken to protect the underwater remains driven by the debate that qualifies the site as a cemetery. Unesco declared the area under its protection, shielded by the Convention for the Protection of Underwater Heritage of 2001, which shields shipwrecks with more than a hundred years of looting and non-scientific exploration.

Sunk at a depth of 3,800 meters and more than 300 miles off the coast of Canada, the Titanic accident has sparked dissimilar theories about the accident that led to its end. Scientifically proven and based on testimonies collected from survivors, the ship collided with an iceberg at a speed that did not allow it to maneuver in time to avoid the collision.

It was the largest naval engineering work of its time. At the fateful moment, it had some 2,200 people on board, of whom some 1,500 died. The exact site of its location was discovered in the year 1985.

