New Lion.- Four women between 15 and 19 years old were reported as disappeared during this beginning of the weekend in the state of New Lion, reported the Specialized Immediate Search Group (GEBI), of the Attorney General’s Office of the State.

The immediate search reports occurred during the early hours of Thursday the 12th and this Friday the 13th of May.

According to the digital newspaper, Sin Embargo, the missing young women are:

America Joselin Ortega 16 years old, approximately 1.55 meters tall, slim complexion, light brown hair, light brown complexion and as particular signs, a mole on the chin and dressed in blue denim pants, black blouse and navy blue Converse tennis shoes. She was last seen in the San Isidro neighborhood in Salina Victoria, Nuevo León.

Romina Isabella Martinez, 15 years old, 1.60 meters tall, robust complexion, light brown hair, white complexion and as particular signs he has 2 scars, one on his nose and another on his forehead. She was last seen in the Santa Cruz neighborhood in Guadalupe, Nuevo León.

Samantha Monserrath Villalobos 19 years old who was accompanied by her daughter Sofia Raquel. Her mother is approximately 1.50 meters tall, she is fair-skinned, with straight black hair and, as particular signs, she has a cesarean section and gallbladder scar, as well as a navel and nose piercing.

The fourth young woman reported missing was 15-year-old Romina Isabella, who moments later was found alive, the Nuevo León State Attorney General’s Office announced.