The family of Alejandro Muyshondt This morning he assured LA PRENSA GRÁFICA that he had information about the death of former security advisor of the Salvadoran Government, at the Saldaña Hospital, where he was admitted after suffering a stroke in October 2023.

This information was confirmed hours later by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) through a death notice to which this newspaper had access.

In it, it is stated that the preliminary cause of Muyshondt's death was pulmonary edema, a diagnosis that is constantly repeated in autopsies of inmates who died during the emergency regime.

A source, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, also informed this media that Muyshondt's body was transferred last night to the Medicinal Legal facilities. and subjected to trial this morning, awaiting the arrival of his relatives. After confirmation, the family of the deceased appeared before the IML along with the funeral service to receive the body.

Gang inmates in El Salvador's megaprison, inaugurated during the Nayib Bukele government.

Muyshondt was admitted to the hospital when he was already under provisional arrest after being accused by President Nayib Bukele himself of being a “double agent.” This, after being arrested on August 9, 2023 for making accusations against the Nuevas Ideas deputy, Erick García, accusing him of having ties to drug trafficking.



The Graphic Press revealed in a publication, made on Wednesday, February 7, that the former security advisor was receiving therapies since, after suffering the stroke, they performed a craniotomy, according to his relatives.

“After the stroke, which if not attended to at that precise moment was of no use, they decided to intervene at the end of October. They operated on him at the Rosales Hospital and performed a craniotomy, leaving him uncovered.. That craniotomy caused bacterial meningitis and there were no medicines to combat that disease,” explained a source close to the case against him.

Muyshondt's arrest occurred after, according to Bukele, it was determined that he was leaking information to the Government of former President Mauricio Funes.

Graphic Press (GDA)

