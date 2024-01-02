It seems like a joke, but it's been a while since Twitter was bought by Elon Musk and also changed its name to something much simpler, a decision that users have taken very poorly due to the changes that have been made such as payment verifications and other options such as preventing the name change. And after this acquisition, there are people who may think the brand has gone up due to the fact that it has a millionaire as its owner, but apparently not everything looks good.

As mentioned, x has lost its value in a 71% since Musk made the purchasethis acquired Twitter for $440 billion in October 2022 and renamed the platform x in July 2023. The company that reported this, Fidelity-es, would estimate the value of the company to be about $12.5 billion. Basically, it has dropped a lot and if you want to sell there would be no way to recover those 440 or want to take more than that figure.

It is worth mentioning that since the purchase, x has reduced at least 50% of staff and reduced platform moderation. And in September, the European Union issued a warning to Musk after it discovered that X had the highest proportion of disinformation posts of all the major social media platforms. Which is why he has had to purge accounts that disclose data that is passed off as real.

In the beginning, Musk I was intending to buy Twitter to make certain specific changes that would avoid restrictions on people, because it seems to him that freedom of expression is important, even at the time he sided with trump regarding account suspension. Which is why he promised that things would be worth it, but he implemented changes that were not liked, which is why 15% of users left the page permanently.

Via: Guardian

Editor's note: It was evident that this was going to happen, and alarms about the permanent closure of the page are raised with this type of news. Well, if there are no visits and significant profits, it is logical that Musk will not want to continue investing in keeping his acquisition alive.