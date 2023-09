Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 1:59 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

UGT Public Services reported this Wednesday that the surveillance cameras in a ward with 30 patients at the Román Alberca Psychiatric Hospital, located in El Palmar (Murcia), have not been working for a week, which represents, it assured, “a danger to the security and health …

This content is exclusive for subscribers