Whenever a public or famous figure of hollywood is in delicate health, updates are often given to clarify to the fans of that person how the recovery process is going. just a few days ago Jamie Foxx He was reported in poor condition, and although it was thought that things were going for the better, it seems that his relatives do not think the same.

Last April 11, Foxx suffered a collapse and was admitted to the hospital, and although at first his daughter Corinne he only said that his father had experienced a medical complication, later there was talk of an alleged brain problem. She recently shared a message on her account instagrambut beyond that silence has been present.

After all this, an alleged source close to the family says that although the inner circle of Jamie Foxx is hopeful that the actor recovers, they are preparing for the worst, noting that although they say he is fine and improving, mentioning that “he would not be in a hospital that long if he was fine.”

For now, his status updates are still awaiting fans.

via: IGN

Editor’s note: The problem with all this is that he’s already been in the hospital for a month, and spending so much time in that state should be worrying. Hopefully there will be new news soon, because he is a very beloved actor.