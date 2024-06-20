The unexpected has happened, it is reported that Cazzu is pregnant again Christian Nodalthis in the midst of the media scandal that their breakup has generated and his announcement of a new love relationship.

Although the Argentine has preferred to stay away from social networks and all the scandal generated, her name once again sounds very loud on the Internet after the journalist María Luisa Valdés Doria made known that she is pregnant again.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Presumably, Cazzu she would be expecting her second child with Christian NodalHowever, everything would have happened while they were together without expecting an upcoming breakup. It is also important to mention that so far it has not been confirmed that the artist is pregnant again.

It is important to note that until now Cazzu has not been seen in public and nothing has been reported about an alleged pregnancy. For now it will be a matter of waiting to know if the journalist’s statements are a reality or not.

Almost a month after their separation, Christian Nodal and Cazzu continue to be on everyone’s lips, especially after it was confirmed that the Mexican singer already has a new love relationship, this with Ángela Aguilar, a friend of both singers in the past.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities