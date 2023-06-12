Throughout the afternoon of this Sunday, June 11, through social networks began to circulate that the plane in which carin leon was traveling had collapsed in rich poolVeracruz, which alarmed thousands of people in the country.

Despite the fact that in several publications on the platform of Twitter They assured that the interpreter of ‘It’s not over here was inside the plane, Carin León came out to deny the information on social networks.

Carin León spoke through her official account on instagram to notify you that speculations that he had an accident in the plane crash They are false, since he is well since he was not on board the aircraft.

“My people, don’t get carried away by false information. I’m fine, I and no one on my team were on that plane. See you tonight in Papantla. A big hug.”

On the other hand, the 33-year-old artist has been strongly criticized for having postponed his concert in Querétaro on Saturday June 10 due to production failures.

“An apology, this really was not in our hands! I really wanted to sing to you. These days I will have the information on the new date. Again an apology and see you as soon as possible Querétaro.”

