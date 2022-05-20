Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A strong display of the different police corporations were activated tonight in the Public Security Complex located in the Aguaruto syndicate, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, since it was reported that presumably armed subjects were behind the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service.

Security sources indicated that through an anonymous call it was reported that the armed men were aboard a dark-colored Amarok Volkswagen vehicle.

Elements of the different corporations in addition to federal forces quickly implemented an operation in the place.

Police deployment in the Security Complex | Photo: Discussion

It transpired that these people allegedly tried to steal the body of a person who was murdered this afternoon north of Culiacán.

So far the authorities have not confirmed whether the alleged armed criminals could be located.

Likewise, the order was given by high command to review the areas surrounding the security complex to see if it was recorded to locate them. The body of the victim has not reached Semefo.