In a new study by the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports, a user is confirmed to have been infected by what appears to be a fungus that kills wildlife, be it animals or plants. Something that also draws attention is the age of the respective patient, since he is just over 60 years of age when the note is written.

The fungus in question is known as Chondrostereum purpureum, and is also called a tree killer, this causes it to transfer to animals or other plants that have a type of connection with which it is already affected. And while it was thought that it was impossible for a person to become infected, the new report shows otherwise.

The person who introduces himself as the patient is a botanist who is precisely dedicated to investigating all kinds of fungi, presenting symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath and some more. In the end they had to examine him exactly, detecting that he has silver leaf, a disease that is the result of interaction with the fungus in animals.

For now, scientists believe that it is due to climate change since the fungus would seek to adapt in some way. In fact, they have been surprised because it is one of the first cases to be true.

