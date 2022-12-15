Unfortunately, the premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water it has been anything but fan-friendly in Mexico. Yesterday, Wednesday December 14, A shooting was reported at the facilities of a Cinépolis in Boca del Río, Veracruzduring the performance of the new James Cameron film.

According to Aristegui Noticias, a man dressed in black entered a room where it was being screened. Avatar: The Way of the Water in Plaza Américas, he immediately started shooting. Fortunately, No injuries or deaths are reported. Along with this, it has been pointed out that the person responsible for this incident was arrested around 8:40 at night.

Upon hearing the first shots, the attendees hid behind the seats, while others escaped from the room. Similarly, the incident caused the entire square to be evacuated. At the moment, the identity of the person responsible for this attack is unknown, as well as his motive for carrying out the shooting.

We remind you that Avatar: The Way of the Water hits theaters today. On related issues, James Cameron says that his new movie has better special effects than Marvel. Likewise, these are the first reviews of the film.

Without a doubt, an unfortunate event that, hopefully, will not be repeated in any cinema in Mexico or the world. Regarding the film, it is quite good, and it meets the objectives that James Cameron set himself with this sequel.

Via: Aristegui News