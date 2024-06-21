Telcel is one of the largest companies nationwide when we talk about mobile internet service, so it is extremely worrying when its service suffers from a problem, something that has just happened in the last few hours.

According to Downdetector, since 10:00 PM yesterday, June 20, a series of problems have been reported with Telcel’s mobile network. While users in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara have been the most vocal, The fall of the system is something that has affected everyone in the country in one way or another during the last few hours.

While Telcel’s official customer service account on social media has tried to calm the public, noting that they are already working on a solution, at the moment there is no answer to what caused this error in the first place. Although as the night passed the user reports began to decrease, complaints have begun to resurface in the early hours of the day.

As always, the only thing we can do is wait for Telcel to offer a clear solution, something that could take a couple more hours. This is not the first time something like this has happened this year, since similar problems were reported last March. Although at that time the situation returned to normal in a couple of hours, there are currently many users who still do not have a stable network. On related topics, the price of internet will increase in Mexico. Likewise, Telmex increases the speed of its internet.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that one of the most popular services in the country suffers from these types of problems. And it’s not just Telcel, almost all companies constantly present similar problems, something that is more tiring than anything.

Via: Downdetector