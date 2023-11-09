The date of the long-awaited match between Colombia and Brazilon the fifth day of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The match will be played on November 16 at the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquillawhich is expected to be packed.

Maintenance work includes agronomic soil interventions. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor’s Press

Since tickets for this match went on sale, they sold out quickly, so fans reported difficulty in acquiring a ticket.

The interest in watching this match is such that a business is developing behind the ticket sales.

The Colombian Football Federation set off alarms and alerted fans about attempted scams with sales of stadium boxes to watch the game, citing the Federation itself and even the Conmebol.



The Federation clarifies that the only company authorized to sell tickets is Tu Boleta and that neither they nor Conmebol have put boxes for sale.

Release

“The Colombian Football Federation is pleased to inform you that the only company authorized to sell official tickets for the Qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup of the Colombian National Team is Tu Boleta.”

“Neither the FCF nor CONMEBOL have put boxes at the Metropolitan Stadium for sale for the Colombia vs. Brazil match. We ask fans not to fall into scams or irregular sales, always going to the official sales channels.”

SPORTS

More sports news