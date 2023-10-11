Currently, the Marvel movie universe is going through a problematic point, as its recent productions have not generated the expected impact, both in terms of criticism and also generating money at the box office. And if all this were not enough, difficulties are reported with one of the most anticipated series by the public, that is, Daredevil: Born Again.

At this point, it is mentioned that a little more than half of the 18 episodes would have already been filmed, but apparently things are not working out, since some executives and investors have already taken a look at them, stating that something is not right , and that the recordings could be restarted. Added to this is the fact that the actors’ strike is still ongoing, preventing filming from continuing.

The company is said to have quietly fired the writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and also said goodbye to the directors as part of a major creative reboot of the series, he learned The Hollywood Reporter. So, at the moment they are looking for new personnel to start production from scratch, fortunately, the actor Charlie Cox He continues in the main role of the series.

Marvel is looking for the opportunity to take flight in terms of programs for Disney Plusand that is because they have not achieved good audiences with any, it all started two years ago with Wandavision and it hasn’t improved since then. In fact, it is mentioned that Secret Wars It has been a disaster in every sense, since it did not contribute anything really relevant in the connection of films.

Just this month it is being broadcast Lokiwhich could be well accepted.

Via: HR

Editor’s note: It is better for it to have a delay than for a poor product to come out, or at least we want something decent for the character they are adapting. That means that the premiere will surely be postponed for a few months.