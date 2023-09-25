One of the most anticipated devices of the year has finally been launched. 2023, the iPhone 15, which looks to be the true evolution of smartphones, and this has led a ton of people to line up to purchase theirs. However, drawbacks were not going to be ruled out, and users have already started reporting problems with the device itself. Manzana.

According to what has been said on social networks, when recharging the phone, a setback has arisen related to overheating, since the device reaches such high temperatures that it cannot even be touched. This is something that is not common with this type of device unless it is hot in the environment where you live.

Jeeez my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging rn… — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 25, 2023

Jeeez, my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while it charges quickly… Something that draws attention is that it is not the only one affected in this situation, since several similar cases have been reported in which there is talk of the phone overheating and some other failures such as with the internal home button. The most common comment is that the temperature is raised before reaching 80% load, then it returns to normal acclimatization. See also They discover how to hack McDonald's machines; have Windows 7 and no security | EarthGamer

For now, Manzana He has not commented on these reported failures of his new cell phone.